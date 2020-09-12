Isaiah Wilson Arrested For Allegedly Driving While Intoxicated

Tennessee Titans rookie Isaiah Wilson was arrested Friday night.

According to Atozsportsnashville.com, Wilson was arrested on a DUI charge Friday night after allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He reportedly blew a 0.107 and 0.113.

Obviously, Wilson has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in court by a jury of his peers. That’s our system in America, and be thankful that’s the way it is.

Having said that, there’s no excuse for anyone to ever drive drunk. Look, I love drinking as much as the next guy.

I’m nursing a hangover right now as we speak. You know what I’m not going to do? Hop behind the wheel of a vehicle.

There’s never an excuse to ever drive while intoxicated. There’s not. Get an Uber, get a taxi or call a friend. It’s not that hard to figure out.

We’ll see what happens with the Titans first round pick, but if he’s guilty, then he needs to be much smarter. It’s that simple.