Isaiah Wilson Tweets That He’s Done Playing For The Titans

Isaiah Wilson’s time with the Tennessee Titans appears to be over.

The 2020 first round pick has had a bunch of issues since joining the team, and now it looks like he’s on the hunt for a new place to play. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Outkick, Wilson tweeted late Monday night that he’s “done with football as a Titan.” The tweet has since been deleted.

#Titans 2020 first-round OT Isaiah Wilson tweets that he’s done with football as a Titan. He only played in four snaps last season and was involved in a number of off the field incidents. pic.twitter.com/N2cv7WyARq — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) February 23, 2021

Wilson’s career has been an utter disaster ever since he joined the Titans, and it wouldn’t shock me at all if they moved off of the former star college lineman.

Since being drafted as a first round pick and securing millions in guaranteed money, Wilson has been arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated and violated COVID restrictions by partying.

I have no idea what the future holds for Wilson, but he better figure it out before he finds himself out of the NFL.

If millions of dollars coming your way isn’t enough to incentivize you to get the job done, then I have no idea what would.

It sounds like the young man has a lot of growing up to do. Let’s hope it happens before he loses millions of dollars.