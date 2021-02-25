REPORT: Russell Wilson Could Be Traded In The ‘Near Future’

It sounds like Russell Wilson’s days in Seattle might actually be nearing an end.

There’s been trade chatter surrounding Wilson for the past several weeks, but I’ve never taken the situation too seriously. Well, it sounds like it might actually happen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The @Seahawks are staying quiet in the wake of Russell Wilson’s recent comments… but that isn’t stopping teams from calling to see if he’s available… @nflnetwork @AndrewSiciliano pic.twitter.com/Xs3Xwp6A2L — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) February 22, 2021

According to Bleacher Report, The Athletic reported, “Some people around the league think a trade could happen, if not this offseason then sometime in the near future.”

The Athletic also listed the Raiders, Dolphins, Saints and Jets as possible landing spots for the star quarterback.

“His suggestions were dismissed… he stormed out of the room.” Terrific reporting from @MikeDugar, @JaysonJenks and @SandoNFL on the growing rift between Russell Wilson and the Seahawks.https://t.co/Evs2vbqrHK — Sheil Kapadia (@SheilKapadia) February 25, 2021

Is this actually going to happen? Is Russell Wilson actually about to be moved out of Seattle? The NFL is a wild place. Anything can happen.

We all know that much, but I would have called you crazy three months ago if you told me there was a realistic chance Wilson could be dealt.

Russell Wilson on if he thinks teams have called the #Seahawks about trading for him: “Yeah I definitely believe that they’ve gotten calls for sure.” pic.twitter.com/LYA5JVxOvr — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) February 9, 2021

If Wilson is traded, then the Seahawks are going to haul in a bag of picks for him. How many will he be worth? Three first round picks? More?

It’s certainly going to be more than Matthew Stafford was worth, and he went for two firsts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson)

We’ll see what happens, but it sounds like all eyes are now on Wilson and the Seahawks.