‘A Partisan Culture Warrior’: Senate Republicans Rip Becerra Nomination

Senate Republicans criticized Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) nominee Xavier Becerra’s lack of medical qualifications in a Thursday press conference.

A former congressman and California Attorney General, Becerra’s record on abortion, immigration, and religious liberty were immediately criticized by Republicans when then-President-elect Joe Biden announced Becerra’s nomination in December. Senate Republicans repeated those concerns Thursday, adding that Becerra has no qualifications to help lead the United States through the end of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is not the time to put an attorney in the lead of Health and Human Services,” Republican Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford said. “He led the charge to force pro-life entities to have to put a poster on the wall advertising abortion.”

“I voted already for several of President Biden’s nominees for the cabinet, but Attorney General Xavier Becerra is too radical, too extreme for me to support… As Attorney General of California, he advocated for the decriminalization of illegal crossings into our country. That’s open borders,” Republican Montana Sen. Steve Daines said.

“The only connection Mr. Becerra has to healthcare is that he sued the Little Sisters of the Poor,” Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said. “The reason Becerra got this nomination is that he’s a left-wing activist.” (RELATED: ‘A Pretty Interesting Way Of Reframing Your Bullying’: Sasse Calls Out Becerra’s Lawsuit Against Little Sisters Of The Poor)

“Mr. Becerra is a partisan culture warrior. He’s not qualified to hold this position,” Republican Texas Sen. John Cornyn said.

With the Senate split 50-50, Republicans need at least one Democrat to oppose Becerra’s nomination, since Vice President Kamala Harris can break any ties.