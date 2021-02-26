Kate Hudson Reveals She Almost Had An Embarrassing Dress Malfunction At The 2005 Golden Globes

Actress Kate Hudson revealed she almost had an embarrassing dress malfunction at the 2005 Golden Globes while sitting next to Prince in an interview published Friday by People magazine.

Hudson wore a dress so tight she basically couldn’t sit down, according to the interview.

Kate Hudson Remembers Trying Not to Split Her Golden Globes Dress While Sitting Next to Prince​ https://t.co/Z89gVCKF8U — People (@people) February 26, 2021

“I spent the Golden Globes not being able to sit,” Hudson told the outlet. “I was sitting, actually, next to Prince.” (RELATED: Kate Hudson And Gwyneth Paltrow Reveal The Superstars Who Gave The Worst On-Screen Kiss)

“I was trying,” she added. “I was sideways. He just thought it was so funny. And God rest his soul, but I was sideways the whole time. And then if I sat too much, the whole dress would have split. That was a bit of a malfunction.”

Hudson revealed she had to stand in the car on the way to the event because of the dress.

“We didn’t even think about it,” she continued. “When I got in the car, I had to stand in it!”

What a nightmare. Can you imagine if Hudson’s dress had actually split at the seam? She would have been the sole news story to come out of the Golden Globes that year. I’m not sure if she would have made the best dressed list if her dress had come apart.

We’ll have to see what the star chooses to wear this year. The 2020 Golden Globes will be held with two hosts, one on each coast, as previously reported.