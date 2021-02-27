HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Loses In Heartbreaking Fashion To Illinois

Wisconsin lost in heartbreaking fashion Saturday to Illinois 74-69.

Going into the game, I said the Badgers needed to earn a win over the Fighting Illini in order to boost our seeding position. We needed to win this game, and it just didn’t happen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Here’s what I’ll say about this game to keep it simple after a few light beers tonight. We were terrible for 36 out of 40 minutes tonight.

The main person who should hold his head high tonight is D’Mitrik Trice, who unloaded 19 points in the final few minutes.

He was firing from all over the court, and just couldn’t miss.

Tough loss for Wisconsin, but D’Mitrik Trice scoring 19 points in the two and a half minutes was an all-time gutsy performance. I’m gonna miss watching him play for the Badgers. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 27, 2021

Now, the Badgers are an incredibly disappointing 16-9, which not a single person in the state is happy with. Yet, here we are!

Now, with games against Purdue and Iowa, we have to win them both if we want any shot at a solid seed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

Let’s hope like hell we pick it up heading into March or we won’t make it past the opening weekend.