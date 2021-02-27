Police Officers In Ogden, Utah Kill A Man Who Refuses To Drop His Gun

Two police officers in Ogden, Utah shot and killed a man after the suspect refused to drop his weapon.

According to the YouTube channel PoliceActivity, two officers located Dino Raul Morales in the back of the truck while investigating a report of aggravated robbery, sexual assault and vehicle theft in early February.

In the body camera footage, Morales is told to drop the handgun he's holding and when he doesn't, both officers shoot and kill him. You can watch the insane video below.

I'm not a lawyer or the DA, but in terms of a clean shooting, I'm not sure how much cleaner it gets than the one above.

The suspect pulled out a gun when approached by police, was instructed to drop it, told the police he wasn't going to do that and was subsequently lit up like a Christmas tree.

This is a perfect example of playing stupid games and winning stupid prizes. If a cop has a gun pointed at you, tells you to drop your weapon and you don't, then you know exactly what's coming next.

If you think you’re being treated unfairly by the police, then deal with it in court. You damn sure don’t arm yourself and draw down on them. This is a great example of how tough some police officers have it. Nobody gets paid enough to deal with this garbage, but both officers seemed to handle it like true pros.

