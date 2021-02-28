Tiger Woods Makes His 1st Public Statement Since His Car Accident, Says The Support Is ‘Touching’

Tiger Woods released his first public statement Sunday night after being in a terrible car accident.

The legendary golfer was involved in a brutal single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning, and several golfers dressed in red and black on Sunday to honor him.

Brought out the Sunday Red in honor of Tiger Woods ???? (????: @PGATOUR, @LPGA) pic.twitter.com/hv3mjGiCHd — ESPN (@espn) February 28, 2021

Woods tweeted, “It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts. To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time.”

It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts. To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 1, 2021

Obviously, seeing so many different people support Woods today by wearing red shirts and black hats is a great sign of how respected he is.

He’s without a doubt the greatest golfer ever, and his impact on the sport is second to none.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

Early Tuesday morning, his life changed forever when he crashed in Los Angeles County. He suffered broken fibula and tibia bones, and that means his road to recovery is going to be incredibly long.

However, if there’s anyone who can get the job done, it’s Tiger Woods. We’re all pulling for him, and the support he was shown today is proof of that fact.