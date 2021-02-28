Editorial

Tiger Woods Makes His 1st Public Statement Since His Car Accident, Says The Support Is ‘Touching’

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Tiger Woods of the United States celebrates winning the Masters during the final roubnd at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Tiger Woods released his first public statement Sunday night after being in a terrible car accident.

The legendary golfer was involved in a brutal single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning, and several golfers dressed in red and black on Sunday to honor him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Woods tweeted, “It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts. To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time.”

Obviously, seeing so many different people support Woods today by wearing red shirts and black hats is a great sign of how respected he is.

He’s without a doubt the greatest golfer ever, and his impact on the sport is second to none.

Early Tuesday morning, his life changed forever when he crashed in Los Angeles County. He suffered broken fibula and tibia bones, and that means his road to recovery is going to be incredibly long.

However, if there’s anyone who can get the job done, it’s Tiger Woods. We’re all pulling for him, and the support he was shown today is proof of that fact.