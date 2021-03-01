The Big Sky Conference Apologizes For 1 Of The Worst Calls In Football History

The Big Sky apologized Sunday night for a blown call during the Idaho/Eastern Washington game.

During the fourth quarter of the Saturday matchup, a made field goal by EWU was called a miss after it appeared the ref was messing with his mask instead of paying attention. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Had it been called correctly, the Eagles would have taken a 24-21 lead with the game winding down. Instead, Idaho won 28-21.

Uhhh Eastern Washington’s kicker just kicked a 22-yard field goal and something happened and the ball hit the scoreboard after going through the uprights and the refs got confused and just looked around and called it no good. Holy shit this is worse than the 5th down. pic.twitter.com/apT5r9cJlD — Graham Coffey (@DawgOutWest) February 28, 2021

Sunday night, the Big Sky issued an apology for the insane blunder and made it clear the call on the field should have been that of a made field goal.

You can read the whole apology below.

Big Sky Conference Statement on Eastern Washington-Idaho Football Game pic.twitter.com/xU57c0wjCD — Big Sky Football (@BigSkyFB) March 1, 2021

There’s literally no excuse for what happened Saturday between Idaho and Eastern Washington. There’s no excuse at all for a call ever being that bad.

Save the line about obstructed views. I don’t care. The ref was right there and can be seen clear as day messing with his mask instead of paying attention.

Did it 100% cost EWU the game? That’s impossible to say, but it damn sure didn’t help.

Imagine if a call like this happened in the Super Bowl or the College Football Playoff. Fans would be rioting in the streets and they’d have every right to do so.

It might only be FCS action, but it’s still college football. The fans and players still care a lot. Yet, they got it wrong when it was so easy to get right!

Be better, folks. Be much better.