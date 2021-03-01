Watch The Best Of Trump’s CPAC Speech

Former President Donald Trump made his first major public appearance since leaving the White House at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), speaking for nearly two hours Sunday.

“Do you miss me yet?” Trump asked in his opening lines.

Throughout his speech, Trump shot down rumors that he’d be starting his own political party, slammed the Biden administration for their “far left” policies and criticized the Biden administrations new policies on immigration.

WATCH:

Trump also repeated false claims that the 2020 election was “rigged,” telling the crowd that he really won.

Trump said that while “somebody who came in second in New Hampshire, or first in Iowa, and that was the end, and they became famous for the rest of their lives, we won the election twice.” (RELATED: NYT Editorial Board Member Calls Trump’s CPAC Address ‘A Festival Of Toxic Masculinity’)

Trump hinted at running in 2024, telling the crowd that he “may even decide to beat [Democrats] for a third time.”

Check out more videos from the Daily Caller:

California School Member Compares Reopening Schools To Slavery During Meeting

Will Cuomo Be Impeached? Reporter Who Broke Nursing Home Story Lays Out What’s Next For NY’s Gov

Glenn Greenwald: Biden’s Foreign Policy, Censorship & January 6th