Kim Kardashian’s Gate Crashed Into By Alleged Trespasser

Kim Kardashian’s gate to her home in Hidden Hills, California, was reportedly crashed into on Feb. 24 by an alleged trespasser who wanted to speak to her.

Law enforcement sources shared with TMZ on Monday that the 24-year-old man allegedly breached the main gate to the Kardashian’s home in Hidden Hills community on Feb. 24 at around 6:30 pm. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Sued For Sharing Photo Of Herself On Instagram)

Kim Kardashian’s Alleged Trespasser Crashes Through Hidden Hills Gate https://t.co/F5CUYlEM7C — TMZ (@TMZ) March 1, 2021

Kardashian’s security detail managed to catch up to the alleged trespasser before he entered her home, sources shared with the outlet. He told law enforcement that he was at the community because he was there to see Kardashian, whom he claimed was his wife, according to TMZ. The man was cited for trespassing and then released, the outlet reported.

In 2019, Kim and her sister Kylie Jenner were dealing with an alleged prowler at their respective homes in Hidden Hills.

Security camera footage obtained by TMZ at the time showed someone lurking around Kylie’s home, searching the BBQ area possibly for a key, as previously reported.

A short time later, the same person reportedly headed over to Kim and Kanye West’s home nearby and was caught on camera searching for something inside their mailbox, according to TMZ.

Kardashian made headlines recently when she and West filed for divorce after nearly seven years of marriage, as previously reported.