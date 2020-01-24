Kim Kardashian Sued For Sharing Photo Of Herself On Personal Instagram

A photographer has sued reality star Kim Kardashian for the use of a photo.

Kim reportedly shared a photo of herself and Kanye West taken by photographer Saeed Bolden to her Instagram, according to a report published by Thursday by Page Six. Bolden then filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Brooklyn federal court against Kim and her brand SKIMS, claiming the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star did not ask for permission to use the photo.

The photographer is suing for unspecified damages.

The photo was allegedly taken by Bolden in 2018 at a listening party for Nas’ album “Nasir.” Months later, Kim shared the photo to her now 157 million Instagram followers.

“We Got Love,” she captioned the photo of herself and West.

Kim posting the photo showed “willful, intentional, and purposeful, in disregard of and indifference to Plaintiff’s rights,” Bolden claimed in the copyright infringement lawsuit. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Admits She’s Readjusting To Kanye’s New Christian Lifestyle)

Khloé Kardashian has also been involved in a copyright infringement lawsuit in the past. The lawsuit was filed against Khloé in 2017 in Los Angeles federal court. The photographer claimed Khloé used a photo of herself and Kourtney Kardashian without asking for permission.

Khloé and the photographer ended up reaching an undisclosed agreement in 2018, Page Six reported.