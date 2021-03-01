Mel Kiper Says He Sees Traits Of Tom Brady In Mac Jones

NFL draft expert Mel Kiper has dropped a bold comparison involving Mac Jones and Tom Brady.

The former Alabama superstar is expected to go in the first round of the NFL draft when it starts at the end of April, and the face of ESPN’s coverage thinks he’s similar to the seven-time Super Bowl champion. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Kiper said the following about Jones and and the quarterback of the Buccaneers, according to ESPN:

I hate to say, but he kind of has a little bit of [Tom] Brady in him. I’m not saying he’s ever going to be Tom Brady. He wouldn’t be close, probably. But he has that competitiveness, and he’s so smart — he picked that offense up [at the Senior Bowl] like it was nothing….He’s tremendously accurate to all levels. He doesn’t have the ‘wow’ arm, like Brady didn’t either coming into the league. And like Brady, he’s not real mobile, not a runner. But biding time, slipping and sliding, he did it in the championship game. So there are some similarities there.

Yeah, let’s just go ahead and ruin Mac Jones before he plays a snap by comparing him to the winningest quarterback in league history!

I’m sure that’s a smart idea. We’re definitely not overreacting by comparing a one-year starter in the SEC to a man who has won seven Super Bowls.

Totally rational. Totally smart.

I have no idea what the future holds for Mac Jones, but I can promise you comparing him to Tom Brady isn’t smart or necessary.

Do I think he could be a solid NFL quarterback? I 100% expect him to be solid, but if teams really thought he could be the next Brady, he wouldn’t be talked about as a guy who will likely go in the second half of the first round.

He’d be the first player off of the board, and that’s simply not going to happen.

We’ll see where he lands in the NFL, but let’s relax with the Brady comparisons until he’s won a few rings.