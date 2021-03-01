Tom Brady Says His NFL Draft Scouting Report Still Fires Him Up

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady still thinks about his draft scouting report.

Brady was famously taken in the sixth round by the New England Patriots in 2000, and his scout report more or less painted him as a guy with no shot of making it in the league. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sunday night, the seven-time Super Bowl champion quote tweeted an old video of himself discussing the now infamous scouting report and wrote, “Still gets me fired up…”

Still gets me fired up… https://t.co/vjSuA7pxwh — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 28, 2021

It is truly incredible how Brady exceeded all expectations when he entered the league, and he still uses it as motivation today.

Coming out of Michigan, nobody really thought Tom Brady was going to do much. He wasn’t even a great college quarterback.

Why would anyone assume he’d somehow set the league NFL on fire. Yet, that’s exactly what happened. After 21 years in the NFL, he has seven rings!

Take a moment to stop and think about how crazy that is. He was overlooked and doubted before he even took a snap.

Now, after winning his seventh ring, he has every right to be in the conversation for the greatest winner ever. It’s a great reminder to never count yourself out, even if everyone else does. The man wanted to get the job done and he did just that seven different times.