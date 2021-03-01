US

Twitch Gets Dragged For Declaring March ‘Womxn’s History Month’

Streaming platform Twitch received backlash Monday from both liberals and conservatives after referring to Women’s History Month as “Womxn’s History Month.”

“March is Womxn’s History Month,” Twitch said on Twitter. “Join us in celebrating and supporting all the Womxn creating their own worlds, building their communities, and leading the way on Twitch.”

“Twitch is a place where creators can build their world and have their voice heard,” the streaming platform said in an blog post. “And womxn are doing that live, every day.” (RELATED: Democrats Celebrate Women’s History Month By Calling For ‘Economic Justice’ In ‘Feminine Hygiene Products’)

“Building channels. Building communities. Building the future of gaming. And inspiring all of us while doing it. Including the next generation of womxn streamers,” the article continued. “So this month, join us in celebrating womxn creating their own worlds, building their communities, and leading Twitch to the next level.”

Conservatives pointed out that “womxn” is not a real word, and liberals said that the use of “womxn” in place of “women” is offensive to transgender people. (RELATED: KERNS: Media Spend Women’s History Month Forgetting Republicans — Not Democrats — Gave Women Right to Vote)

In June of 2020, Twitch faced backlash when the platform banned then-President Donald Trump’s account for “hateful conduct.” Trump joined Twitch, which is owned by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, in 2019 to try and help his re-election campaign