School Goes To Extreme Lengths For COVID-Safe Band Practice

The band at Wenatchee High School in Washington state went viral for their unique method of practicing while still adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

The images of students playing in green, tent-like pods spread rapidly across the internet. One student hunched over and struggled to fit inside with a tuba hoisted over his shoulder. (RELATED: Viral Video Shows Little Girl Bursting Into Tears Of Joy When Her Mom Reveals School Is Open)

From backwards school dances (quite literally) to full-desk shields, COVID-19 has changed the way schools are run. As they attempt to find ways to return to normal and still be cautious, expect to witness more things you never thought you’d see before.

WATCH:

