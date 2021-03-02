Alvin Kamara Wipes Out While Snowboarding In Montana

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara wiped out while snowboarding, and we all know management won’t be happy.

The superstar running back posted a video Monday night of him biting the dust on the slopes while enjoying the crisp Montana winter air.

You can watch the video below.

Tryna be cute and shit….???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/eiprCuIqtS — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) March 2, 2021

Yeah, something tells me management and Sean Payton are going to be on the phone ASAP with Kamara after seeing this video.

I’d be surprised if it didn’t give some members of leadership a heart attack.

Aite so basically…. don’t invite me nowhere unless there’s snow there. And don’t talk to me unless you live in Montana ???????? nahh but really, day 1 and i already got an x games invite ????????‍♂️???? pic.twitter.com/YJFNDWmYBl — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) March 2, 2021

Kamara is one of the best running backs in the league and arguably the best offensive players on the Saints. Yet, he’s out here playing with fire by snowboarding.

If you’re just a civilian, then snowboard all you want, but when a multi-billion dollar franchise is depending on your ACLs remaining intact, you might want to save it for retirement.

Update: I can snowboard my ass off ???????? — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) March 1, 2021

I would love to get a transcript of whatever the Saints are going to tell Kamara once they see these videos because you know it’s going to be great.

Ok so I been breathing Montana air for a few hours.. and I juhh wanna say. I bought a house. I live in Montana now. Leave me alone. — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) March 1, 2021

Do yourself a favor, Alvin. Seriously, just save it for retirement.