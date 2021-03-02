‘Absolutely Reckless’: Gavin Newsom Slams Texas’s Decision To Lift Mask Mandate

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom criticized Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for his lifting his state’s coronavirus restrictions.

Abbott announced Tuesday that beginning on March 10th, Texans will no longer be required to wear masks. The governor also said he would rescind past executive orders to allow businesses to function at maximum capacity.

“Too many Texans have been sidelined from employment opportunities,” Abbott said during the press conference, according to The Dallas Morning News. “Too many small business owners have struggled to pay their bills. This must end. It is now time to open Texas 100%.”

Newsom, who faces a recall effort that has garnered over 1.8 million signatures, said Abbott’s decision was “absolutely reckless” via Twitter.

Texas, the second-biggest state in the Union, had fewer COVID-19 deaths than either California and New York. Meanwhile, 96% of California’s population remains under the most restrictive tier with an indoor dining ban.

Hospitalizations are at a five-month low in Texas, the number of cases and deaths continue to plunge and the seven-day rolling average of positive tests is down to approximately 7,600 cases, according to Fox News. (RELATED: Gov. Greg Abbott Says It’s Time To Open Texas 100% Amid Coronavirus Pandemic)

Last year, while millions of Californian businesses were under strict dining restrictions, Newsom was photographed dining inside the luxurious French Laundry restaurant in Napa for the birthday of well-known lobbyist Jason Kinney. The governor faced national fallout after breaking his own COVID-19 protocols.

A recall petition against Newsom has raised over 1.8 million signatures, crossing the 1.5 million threshold to trigger a recall election.