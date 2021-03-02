Report: Rapper T.I. Not Returning For ‘Ant-Man 3’ Amid Sexual Abuse Accusations

Rapper T.I. will reportedly not be returning for “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” amid sexual abuse accusations.

The 40-year-old performer, born Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., will not be part of the upcoming Marvel Studio film’s cast, the Hollywood Reporter shared in a piece published Tuesday

Harris Jr. previously played the role of Dave, a friend to Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang/Ant-Man who helped him on his adventures in both “Ant-Man” in 2015 and “Ant-Man and the Wasp” in 2018. (RELATED: Rapper T.I. Apologizes To Wife And Daughters: ‘Please Forgive Me For Any And All Imperfections’)

The news followed reports earlier in the day that the singer and actor has been accused of sexual abuse by multiple women alongside his wife, musician Tiny. .(RELATED: Rapper T.I. Throws Shade At Travis Scott Over Super Bowl LIII Performance)

Rapper T.I., wife Tiny Harris accused of sexual assault in multiple states, lawyer says https://t.co/dtXj6jpw7Y — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) March 1, 2021

The piece noted that Tyrone A. Blackburn, an attorney for 11 alleged victims, filed a long list of claims against the couple ranging from sexual abuse, kidnapping, false imprisonment and assault and harassment.

Blackburn has asked authorities in both California and Georgia to open investigations into the claims.

The “AntMan” star and his wife have both strongly denied the accusations.

“Clifford (T.I.) and Tameka Harris (Tiny) deny in the strongest possible terms these unsubstantiated and baseless allegations,” a lawyer for the singer and his wife shared. “We are confident that if these claims are thoroughly and fairly investigated, no charges will be forthcoming.”

VH1 reportedly stopped production of the couple’s reality show “T.I. [and] Tiny: Friends [and] Family Hustle” last month when claims against the pair first surfaced, the outlet noted.