Unnamed Texans Coach Claims J.J. Watt Is ‘Selfish’ And ‘Hurt’ Houston More Than He ‘Helped’ Them

An unnamed Texans coach is apparently not a fan of J.J. Watt.

Shockwaves were sent through the NFL when Watt announced Monday that he was signing with the Arizona Cardinals for a bag of money. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A post shared by JJ Watt (@jjwatt)

Following the signing, an unnamed Texans coach told Josh Reed that Watt is “selfish” and “hurt” the Texans more than he “helped” them.

The unnamed coach also added, “I wouldn’t want him.”

FWIW Bills fans: I spoke to someone who was on the Texans coaching staff with Watt and the review wasn’t glowing. “He’s selfish, only cared about his stats”, “he does a lot of things that hurts the defense”, “he hurt us more than he helped us”, and finally “I wouldn’t want him” — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) March 1, 2021

I hate when people do this. If you’re going to rip someone like this, then put your name to it. Put your name on a claim like this.

Either publicly rip J.J. Watt or keep your mouth shut. Speaking from behind a curtain is a coward’s move when it comes to criticism.

Cardinals are giving J.J. Watt a two-year, $31 million deal that includes $23 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 1, 2021

I find it borderline impossible to believe Watt hurt the Texans on defense. He’s one of the best defenders in NFL history and a nightmare on the pass rush.

Guys like that don’t hurt defenses. They’re the backbone of them.

A post shared by JJ Watt (@jjwatt)

Next time, attach your name to a claim like this or keep it to yourself. Attacking a man like this without having the courage to do it publicly is pathetic.