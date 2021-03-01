J.J. Watt Signs With The Arizona Cardinals, Reportedly Gets $23 Million Guaranteed

J.J. Watt is headed to the Arizona Cardinals.

The former star for the Houston Texans announced signing Monday when he posted a photo of himself lifting weights in Arizona gear.

According to Adam Schefter, Watt has agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $31 million. He’ll get $23 million guaranteed.

Cardinals are giving J.J. Watt a two-year, $31 million deal that includes $23 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 1, 2021

Well, what a wild circus the Watt sweepstakes has been over the past couple weeks. Just earlier today, people were going wild because of clues they thought they found on Peloton.

Now, we find out that Watt is headed to the Cardinals just a couple hours later.

i don’t own a bike. stop. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 1, 2021

The Cardinals are now absolutely stacked with star power. Kyler Murray is under center at quarterback, DeAndre Hopkins is the team’s top wide receiver and the team has now secured the services of one of the best defensive players in league history.

If you’re a fan of the Cardinals. You have to love what you’re seeing!

I guess my prediction of Watt to the Packers turned out to be 100% wrong, but he’s landed in a great position to push for a championship. It should be fun to see what he does.