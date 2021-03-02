Joe Biden Accepts Neera Tanden’s Request To Withdraw Nomination

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that he has accepted Neera Tanden’s request to have her nomination to lead the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) withdrawn.

The White House released a statement from Biden, saying that Tanden will serve some sort of rule in his administration.

Statement from President Joe Biden on Neera Tanden: pic.twitter.com/sFHcWGvYPu — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) March 2, 2021

Nearly all Senate Republicans immediately came out in opposition to Tanden’s nomination when it was announced. Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney confirmed Tuesday that he will vote against Tanden’s confirmation, just one day after Republican Maine Sen. Susan Collins announced that she will oppose Tanden’s confirmation.

Republican Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski was the one Republican needed, however, she never made a decision before the White House accepted Tanden’s request.

There have been concerns over Tanden’s apparent partisanship since the news of her nomination first broke. (RELATED: Neera Tanden Forgot To Delete Tweets Criticizing Lisa Murkowski, One Person Who Could End Her Shot At Being Confirmed)

A tweet also resurfaced Wednesday in which Tanden criticized Murkowski after the senator tweeted about lowering the corporate tax rate. (RELATED: Neera Tanden Was ‘Proud To Fight’ Against Trump Cabinet Picks, Now She’s Battling To Save Her Own Nomination)

A number of Republican senators continued to press Tanden over her past comments and donations to Democrats. In the House, Budget Committee Republicans urged senators to reject Tanden’s nomination in a letter.

