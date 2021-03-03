Derrick Henry Donates $15,000 To Firefighter Who Lost His Home In A Fire

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry recently pulled off a classy move for a firefighter in need.

According to WZTV, Henry donated $15,000 through his foundation to firefighter Jeremy Taylor after the man's home was destroyed in a January fire.

The NFL star said the following in part about the situation, according to the same report:

I just wanted to be able to help someone in need and someone who has been helping everyone else throughout this pandemic. I was just touched by what I had seen about Jeremy and his family on Twitter and just wanted to do anything I could to help them. Just touched by his family and wanted to help Jeremy in his own time of need.

This is a 100% pure class move from Henry, and we need to shine a light on athletes doing great deeds as much as possible.

The world can use all the good guys we can find, and Henry is clearly in that group.

He didn’t have to step up and help out Taylor’s family, but he did just that. It goes to show how much Henry cares for his local community.

He’s arguably the best player on the Titans, and he’s now stepped up to write a big check to help Taylor and his family get through a very rough time.

After the past year that we’ve been through, we could all use something to smile about, and Henry stepping up to help a local firefighter is a hell of a move.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Derrick Henry (@last_king_2)

Props to the star running back for the Titans for being a good man!