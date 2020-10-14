Derrick Henry Throws Nasty Stiff Arm Against Josh Norman

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry threw a nasty stiff arm Tuesday night during a 42-16 win over the Bills.

During the second quarterback, Bills defensive back Josh Norman attempted to tackle Henry, and the Titans RB just tossed him to the ground.

Watch the awesome play below.

Of all the stiff arms I’ve seen in the NFL over the past few years, there’s no question that one from Henry is among the best.

He blew up Norman without hesitation, and there’s no other way to put it. Henry wasn’t playing games at all.

He just threw Norman right out of his way.

There’s no doubt at all that Derrick Henry is an absolute freak of nature. He’s the size of a linebacker, and he’s playing running back.

He’s a nightmare for defensive coordinators to figure out, and him jacking up Norman is a perfect example of why.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Derrick Henry (@last_king_2) on Oct 13, 2020 at 8:15pm PDT

Props to Henry for the incredible play. It was without a doubt one of the best that we’ve seen this season.