Machine Gun Kelly’s Drummer Hospitalized After Being Hit By Car And Robbed

Machine Gun Kelly’s drummer JP Cappelletty, better known as Rook, posted a picture from the hospital after he was reportedly hit by a car and robbed.

“Don’t Worry I’ll bounce Back,” Rook captioned his post on Instagram, along with a picture of him and Machine Gun Kelly, TMZ reported Wednesday.

In the shot, fans can see the 30-year-old rapper in the corner of a selfie as he flipped off the camera while the drummer remained in a hospital bed behind him. (RELATED: Rapper Machine Gun Kelly: White Culture Kills Artists)

Rook was reportedly attacked in the Hollywood Hills while walking down the street, law enforcement sources shared with TMZ. Two men jumped out of a car and allegedly robbed him, according to the outlet.

Sources told TMZ some kind of physical altercation ensued between Rook and the two men, which reportedly resulted in “thousands of dollars worth of property” being stolen from the drummer.

The outlet also reported Rook was hit by a car at some point, suffering from injuries to his arm and foot. Sources said the alleged suspects got away.

Machine Gun Kelly and Rook have been performing together since 2012 after the drummer got the gig as a senior in high school.

Machine Gun Kelly made headlines recently when he announced his relationship with actress Meghan Fox. Production halted for their movie “Midnight in the Switchgrass,” after crew members tested positive for coronavirus in September 2020.