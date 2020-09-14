Report: Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Movie Halted After Crew Members Test Positive For COVID-19

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s movie has been halted after two members of the crew reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.

Production on the 34-year-old actress’ movie “Midnight in the Switchgrass” with her rapper boyfriend has reportedly been put on hold once again after production was initially halted in March due to the pandemic, but then started back up again in July in the Caribbean, per TMZ in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox’s Relationship Is Instagram Official)

Megan Fox & MGK Film Shuts Down Over COVID Cases, Moving to California https://t.co/nNbZ58dkUS — TMZ (@TMZ) September 14, 2020

A representative for The Pimienta Film Co. told the outlet that production resumed after protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus were established on set. (RELATED: Megan Fox Is Moving Because Her Unborn Baby Told Her To)

Despite those efforts, two people with the production, who reportedly showed no signs, have tested positive for the coronavirus and have been quarantined.

Production was put on hold and a source told the outlet that director Randall Emmett is now planning to move everything to California and shoot scenes in Santa Barbara for the next few weeks.

As previously reported, the “Jennifer’s Body” hitmaker’s estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, shared in May that the couple had split up after tying the knot in 2010. They have three kids together.

Fox has since gone on to make headlines about her and the 31-year-old rapper dating.