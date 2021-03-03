‘We Should Trust Americans, Not Insult Them’: Mississippi Governor Defends Reopening After Biden Slams States For ‘Neanderthal Thinking’

Republican Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves defended the reopening of states, along with the lifting of coronavirus restrictions after President Joe Biden slammed Texas and Mississippi for what he labeled as “Neanderthal thinking.”

On Wednesday, Biden critiqued the decision from Reeves and Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to allow businesses to reopen at 100%, and to do away with a statewide mask requirement, stating that “these masks make a difference,” and that the last thing the country needed was, “Neanderthal thinking.”

NEW: President Biden calls Texas and Mississippi decisions to end mask mandates “a big mistake” and criticizes what he views as “Neanderthal thinking” after CDC warned against complacency in the face of emerging coronavirus variants on Monday. pic.twitter.com/Mmdln3gNG6

— NBC News (@NBCNews) March 3, 2021

“Mississippians don’t need handlers,” Reeves wrote in a tweet, defending the decision to lift lockdown restrictions against Biden’s remarks. “As numbers drop, they can assess their choices and listen to experts. I guess I just think we should trust Americans, not insult them,” he continued. (RELATED: Gov. Greg Abbott Says It’s Time To Open Texas 100% Amid Coronavirus Pandemic)

President Biden said allowing Mississippians to decide how to protect themselves is “neanderthal thinking.” Mississippians don’t need handlers. As numbers drop, they can assess their choices and listen to experts. I guess I just think we should trust Americans, not insult them. — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) March 3, 2021

This decision from Mississippi and Texas comes after Biden, who has been a staunch supporter of masks, previously signed an executive order into effect just after being inaugurated, requiring Americans to wear masks while on federal property.