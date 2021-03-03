US

Man Who Tossed Chair At US Attorney, Threatened To Kill Him Over Jury Decision Indicted

A judges gavel rests on top of a desk in the courtroom of the newly opened Black Police Precinct and Courthouse Museum February 3, 2009 in Miami, Florida. The museum is located in the only known structure in the nation that was designed, devoted to and operated as a separate station house and municipal court for African-Americans. In September 1944, the first black patrolmen were sworn in as emergency policemen to enforce the law in what was then called the "Central Negro District." The precinct building opened in May 1950 to provide a station house for the black policemen and a courtroom for black judges in which to adjudicate black defendants. The building operated from 1950 until its closing in 1963. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Andrew Jose Contributor
Font Size:

A 33-year-old Florida man was indicted by a South Florida federal grand jury for attacking an Assistant United States Attorney and threatening to kill him, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Wednesday.

The Assistant U.S. Attorney was prosecuting a separate case involving the attacker, Tavorris Wilkins of Florida, on Nov. 7, 2019. After the jury found him guilty, Wilkins allegedly threw a chair toward the Assistant U.S. Attorney as jury members filed out of the courtroom, a DOJ press release stated. 

In the case from 2019, Tavorris was facing charges of possessing ammunition as a conviction felon, conspiring to distribute a controlled substance, and using a firearm during and in connection to a drug trafficking crime, according to a copy of court documents published on Casetext.

(Photo by Spencer Weiner-Pool/Getty Images)

The chair allegedly missed the Assistant U.S. Attorney. Several U.S. Marshals tackled Wilkins and tried to restrain him after he threw the chair, the released stated. During the altercation, Wilkins allegedly made threats to kill and assault the Assistant U.S. Attorney. (RELATED: Judge Takes Down Man After Getting Attacked During Hearing) 

Wilkins could face a maximum of 20 years in prison if he is convicted, according to the DOJ.

The U.S. Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives helped investigate the matter, the release stated.  