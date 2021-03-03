Man Who Tossed Chair At US Attorney, Threatened To Kill Him Over Jury Decision Indicted

A 33-year-old Florida man was indicted by a South Florida federal grand jury for attacking an Assistant United States Attorney and threatening to kill him, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Wednesday.

The Assistant U.S. Attorney was prosecuting a separate case involving the attacker, Tavorris Wilkins of Florida, on Nov. 7, 2019. After the jury found him guilty, Wilkins allegedly threw a chair toward the Assistant U.S. Attorney as jury members filed out of the courtroom, a DOJ press release stated.

In the case from 2019, Tavorris was facing charges of possessing ammunition as a conviction felon, conspiring to distribute a controlled substance, and using a firearm during and in connection to a drug trafficking crime, according to a copy of court documents published on Casetext.

The chair allegedly missed the Assistant U.S. Attorney. Several U.S. Marshals tackled Wilkins and tried to restrain him after he threw the chair, the released stated. During the altercation, Wilkins allegedly made threats to kill and assault the Assistant U.S. Attorney. (RELATED: Judge Takes Down Man After Getting Attacked During Hearing)

Wilkins could face a maximum of 20 years in prison if he is convicted, according to the DOJ.

The U.S. Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives helped investigate the matter, the release stated.