‘Yellowstone’ Releases Awesome Alphabet Video

“Yellowstone” released an outstanding video for fans late Tuesday afternoon.

The hit Paramount Network show tweeted a video of “the only alphabet you need,” and I can promise you don’t want to miss this one. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

Give it a watch below. Fans of the show are going to love it.

All this “Yellowstone” content is making me desperate for season four to arrive. The more stuff I see online, the more I need some new episodes.

Feed me as much content involving the Duttons as possible! After the insane ending of season three, I need to know who is alive and who isn’t ASAP!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone)

Unfortunately, we don’t really have any idea of when season four is going arrive. We know filming has already wrapped, but millions of fans across America are still waiting on a trailer.

The previous three seasons all came out in June. It’s reasonable to assume that’s when the new season will arrive, but as of right now, we have no confirmation on that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone)

All I know for sure is that I’m amped, and I can’t wait to see what kind of content we get between now and the arrival of season four. We’re in for a fun time!