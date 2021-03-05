Editorial

Hillary Clinton Will Be Played By Edie Falco In ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’

ST LOUIS, MO - OCTOBER 09: Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump listen during the town hall debate at Washington University on October 9, 2016 in St Louis, Missouri. This is the second of three presidential debates scheduled prior to the November 8th election. (Photo by Saul Loeb-Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Saul Loeb-Pool/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Edie Falco will star as Hillary Clinton in the upcoming FX series “Impeachment: American Crime Story.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the former star of “The Sopranos” will join Sarah Paulson, Clive Owen and Billy Eichner about former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial and his scandal with Monica Lewinsky. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

There is no release date as of right now for “Impeachment: American Crime Story.”

There’s two main points I want to make. First and foremost, this is an outstanding casting decision from everyone involved.

Falco is an outstanding actress. To be totally honest with you all, I didn’t know much about her before diving into “The Sopranos.”

After watching her play Tony’s wife, I’m more than confident to say she will crush as Hillary Clinton. She’s perfect for the role. It’s a home run casting decision.

Secondly, “American Crime Story” was outstanding in season one when it was about O.J. Simpson’s double murder trial.

To say it was a great series would be an understatement. It hooked me in from the opening scene and didn’t let go until the closing credits.

If “Impeachment” is even half as good, then it’ll be 100% worth watching.

Keep checking back for more updates as we have them because “Impeachment: American Crime Story” sounds like it’s going to be awesome, and it has a grade-A cast.