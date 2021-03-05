Hillary Clinton Will Be Played By Edie Falco In ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’

Edie Falco will star as Hillary Clinton in the upcoming FX series “Impeachment: American Crime Story.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the former star of “The Sopranos” will join Sarah Paulson, Clive Owen and Billy Eichner about former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial and his scandal with Monica Lewinsky. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

There is no release date as of right now for “Impeachment: American Crime Story.”

Edie Falco to Play Hillary Clinton in FX’s ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ https://t.co/MaLtV3GHfL — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 4, 2021

There’s two main points I want to make. First and foremost, this is an outstanding casting decision from everyone involved.

Falco is an outstanding actress. To be totally honest with you all, I didn’t know much about her before diving into “The Sopranos.”

After watching her play Tony’s wife, I’m more than confident to say she will crush as Hillary Clinton. She’s perfect for the role. It’s a home run casting decision.

Secondly, “American Crime Story” was outstanding in season one when it was about O.J. Simpson’s double murder trial.

To say it was a great series would be an understatement. It hooked me in from the opening scene and didn’t let go until the closing credits.

If “Impeachment” is even half as good, then it’ll be 100% worth watching.

Keep checking back for more updates as we have them because “Impeachment: American Crime Story” sounds like it’s going to be awesome, and it has a grade-A cast.