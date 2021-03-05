DC National Guard Created A New Award For Troops Deployed To The Capitol

National Gaurd troops who secured the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., ahead of President Joe Biden’s inauguration, now qualify for a brand-new award.

D.C. National Guard unveiled the “Presidential Inauguration Support Ribbon” on Friday to recognize the troops for their service at the nation’s capital, according to Military.com.

“In recognition of their service as part of the security mission at the U.S. Capitol and other facilities in Washington, D.C., before, during and after the 59th Presidential Inauguration, the District of Columbia National Guard plans to present all Soldiers and Airmen who took part in the mission one or both of the following decorations: the District of Columbia National Guard Presidential Inauguration Support Ribbon and/or the District of Columbia Emergency Service Ribbon,” Air Force Lt. Col. Robert Carver, spokesman for the Virginia Air National Guard, told Military.com in a statement.

“Both ribbons are District-level decorations. Plans for their presentation are not yet final. Other federal decorations are also being considered,” he added.

Although other awards existed for Guard members serving in a non-war scenario, the inauguration ribbon was designed specifically for the troops from DC and other 50 states and territories who helped secure the Capitol following the January 6th riot. It features a miniature D.C. flag with stripes of white, blue and red.

The D.C. National Guard has created a “Presidential Inauguration Support Ribbon” for the tens of thousands of Guard troops who deployed to the Capitol, @HopeSeck reports for @Militarydotcom https://t.co/w6Ivacx6j2 pic.twitter.com/OUZkQCDA4d — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) March 5, 2021

It is not known what other federal awards are being considered along with these state-level ribbons for troops in DC, according to Military.com.

Guard troops were called into DC after a mob of former President Donald Trump supporters rushed the Capitol Building, breaking through security barriers and entering the Rotunda and Senate Chambers, in an attempt to stop the Congressional certification for Biden’s electoral victory.

Four individuals died due to the riot, including Ashli Babbit, a 35-year-old Air Force veteran, who was shot by law enforcement, as previously reported. (RELATED: Capitol Police Announce Increased Security Following ‘Possible Plot To Breach The Capitol’)

In the following weeks, over 20,000 troops arrived in D.C. to guard Biden’s inauguration. Meanwhile, only 7,800 troops were used to secure Trump’s inauguration in 2016, Military.com reports.

Approximately 5,000 National Guard soldiers remain in Washington, D.C., and are expected to return home by March 12, according to the Associated Press. However, on Thursday, Capitol Police requested the troops remain in the city for an additional two months, citing concerns about potential security threats.