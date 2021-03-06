10 Air Fryers Sure To Step Up Your Cooking Game, And They’re All On Sale!

From easy-to-use cooking presets to calorie-cutting benefits, there are lots of reasons you should start implementing air fryers into your cooking routine. And if you aren’t looking to pay full-price for one of these marvelous cooking appliances, you’re in luck, because we found 10 fantastic air fryers that are all on sale for a limited time!

GoWISE USA® 8-in-1 Programmable 4.6QT Stainless Electric Air Fryer – $89.99

Thanks to this gadget’s eight different cooking settings, you can bake, grill, toast, roast, and even dehydrate with just the touch of a button. Add that to its extended cooking range of 90°F–400°F and over four quarts of space, you can easily cook delicious meals the whole family can enjoy, whether it be the main course, an appetizer, or even dessert.

Get the GoWISE USA® 8-in-1 Programmable 4.6QT Stainless Electric Air Fryer for $89.99 (reg. $149).

GoWISE USA® 8-in-1 Programmable 11.6QT Air Fryer Toaster Oven – $124.99

Toting an impressive 11.6-quart interior, there’s not much you can’t prepare in this thing — you can even cook an entire rotisserie chicken in it! And while it’s capable of cooking a lot, it takes up minimal countertop space, boasts eight cooking presets, and even comes with 50 healthy, delicious recipes to get you started.

Get the GoWISE USA® 8-in-1 Programmable 11.6QT Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $124.99 (reg. $149).

GoWISE USA® 12.7QT Electric Air Fryer Toaster Oven – $149.99

Thanks to this versatile cooking appliance, it may just be the only one you need from here on out. From its 15 cooking presets, three different cooking racks, and a whopping 12.7-quart capacity, this air fryer toaster oven is perfect for small and large families alike. And thanks to its Rapid-Air Technology, you never have to add lots of oil or butter to your dishes as they cook, keeping things healthier than ever.

Get the GoWISE USA® 12.7QT Electric Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $149.99 (reg. $159).

GoWISE USA® 11-in-1 Programmable 12.7QT Electric Air Fryer Toaster Oven – $159.99

Perfect for large families with a healthy appetite, this 12.7-quart air fryer lets you cook entire meals in a single appliance, from French fries to kabobs, to an entire rotisserie chicken! It even has a setting for dehydrating. And thanks to its easy-to-use LED display, whipping up delicious dishes has never been this easy.

Get the GoWISE USA® 11-in-1 Programmable 12.7QT Electric Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $159 (reg. $180).

Paula Deen 9.5QT Family-Sized Air Fryer – $139.99

Used by none other than Paula Deen, the famed Southern cooking guru, this air-fryer is designed to whip up delicious, low-calorie meals for the entire family, with very minimal effort from you. Thanks to its rapid air circulation system and single basket technology, food can cook thoroughly at record speeds, allowing you to bake, grill, re-heat, and more in a fraction of the time it normally takes.

Get the Paula Deen 9.5QT Family-Sized Air Fryer for $139.99 (reg. $240).

Curtis Stone Dura-Electric 22L Air Fryer Oven (Refurbished) – $149.99

While it may look like a regular toaster oven at first glance, this dynamic air fryer is anything but! From a 12-inch pizza to four pounds of chicken, this appliance can handle cooking enough food for the entire family with temperatures from 150°F up to 450°F. And since you never have to use oil to cook anything, your favorite dishes have way fewer calories.

Get the Curtis Stone Dura-Electric 22L Air Fryer Oven (Refurbished) for $149.99 (reg. $249).

3.7QT Digital Programmable Touch Screen Air Fryer – $82.99

From onion rings to chicken wings, there’s not much this air-fryer can’t handle. Even if you’re not one to spend much time in the kitchen, this air fryer is super easy to use thanks to its seven cooking presets, easy-to-use touch screen, and more. Plus, its detachable pan makes serving a total breeze.

Get the 3.7QT Digital Programmable Touch Screen Air Fryer for $82.99 (reg. $169).

Yedi 6.8Qt Evolution Air Fryer – $109.99

Featured on Good Morning America, Men’s Health, Business Insider, and more, this Yeti air fryer is changing the way people cook for their families. From its safe ceramic components to its helpful cooking presets, this thing is a must-have for any household. And thanks to its sleek stainless steel exterior, it looks great on any kitchen countertop.

Get the Yedi 6.8Qt Evolution Air Fryer for $109 (reg. $129).

Paula Deen 1700W Stainless Steel 10Qt Digital Air Fryer – $159.99

With a 10-quart capacity capable of feeding up to 10 people along with rapid cooking speeds, this air fryer is a must-have for any growing family! Thanks to its 10 different cooking presets, you can customize cooking times and temperatures to fit with your own recipes — and without the need to add oil, your dishes will become instantly healthier.

Get the Paula Deen 1700W Stainless Steel 10Qt Digital Air Fryer for $159 (reg. $299).

PowerXL 1700W 10Qt Vortex Air Fryer Pro Oven with Accessories (Refurbished) – $79.99

With a whopping 12 preset functions, this air fryer lets you roast meat, fry potatoes, bake fish, and even cook muffins! And thanks to the fact that you almost never have to add any oil, you can cut your calories by 80%. And you never have to buy any additional accessories since it includes four airflow racks, a muffin pan, and a rotisserie stand.

Get the PowerXL 1700W 10Qt Vortex Air Fryer Pro Oven with Accessories (Refurbished) for $79.99 (reg $121).

Prices subject to change.

