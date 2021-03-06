Nicolas Cage Got Married To Riko Shibata In February

Nicolas Cage apparently had a very under the radar wedding to Riko Shibata in February.

According to a Friday night report from People, the Hollywood superstar and Shibata got married February 16 at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

“It’s true, and we are very happy,” the “National Treasure” star told People in a statement. This is Cage’s fifth marriage.

Hopefully, it’s the one that lasts forever!

Inside Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata’s Las Vegas Wedding: ‘We Are Very Happy’ https://t.co/LM1yn1BwbK — People (@people) March 6, 2021

Honestly, I kind of respect the hell out of Cage for doing this wedding way under the radar. Until Friday, nobody in the media seemed to know it had happened.

Way too many people in Hollywood try to make their love lives public for the clout. It’s super cringe.

Yet, Cage just went to Vegas, got hitched to Shibata and apparently told very few people in the process. It’s the perfect Nick Cage story.

As for it being his fifth marriage, I’m not even sure how man gets married that many times. After your second marriage doesn’t last, would you kind of just decide to be a bachelor?

I damn sure would. I guess Cage is just cut from a different cloth.

Anyways, major congratulations to the happy couple!