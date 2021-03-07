‘Very Serious’: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Supports Investigation Into Cuomo Misconduct Allegations

Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday that she supports an investigation into the accusations of sexual misconduct levied against Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

After playing a clip of former Cuomo aide Charlotte Bennett detailing her accusations in a Friday interview, anchor Jake Tapper asked Whitmer if Bennett’s claims “constitute sexual harassment.”

WATCH:

“Well, I think the allegations here are very serious and need to be taken seriously,” Whitmer responded. “And I do think that an impartial, thorough, independent investigation is merited and appropriate.”

Asked whether she believes Cuomo is guilty, Whitmer called the allegations “serious.”

“And if accurate and true, I think we have to take action,” she said. “But we also need to make sure that there is that thorough investigation.”

“I think that there are a lot of American women who have felt how she felt, and I think that that’s something that resonates and why we need to take this seriously and why there needs to be an investigation,” Whitmer continued, responding to a question about how she reacted when hearing Bennett’s account. “And whatever is appropriate in terms of accountability should follow. I think it wouldn’t help anyone for me to prejudge where this is headed.” (RELATED: CNN’s Chris Cuomo Addresses His Brother’s Scandal)

Five women in total have come forward to accuse the embattled New York governor of sexual misconduct.

Both Cuomo and Whitmer have come under fire for their decision to send patients infected with COVID-19 into nursing homes.