Church Of England Rev. Calls Out Meghan Markle’s Claim She And Prince Harry Got Secretly Married

Church of England Reverend David Green reportedly called out Meghan Markle’s claim that she and Prince Harry secretly tied the knot ahead of their royal ceremony.

“You can’t get married twice,” tweeted Green, the Vicar of St Mary’s, West Malling and the Rector of St Michael’s, Offham in a since-deleted post, Fox News reported Monday. (RELATED: Meghan Markle Accuses Royals Of Racism, Says She Considered Killing Herself)

“So what was the thing three days before?” he wrote, the outlet reported. “And if it was a marriage, what on earth are we doing ‘playing’ at prayer/holy matrimony for cameras.” (RELATED: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry To Have ‘Intimate’ Sit-Down Interview With Oprah)

“She clearly thinks something happened with ABC (Archbishop of Canterbury) 3 days prior,” Green continued, according to Fox News. “So it would be helpful to clarify what it was. Plus this is something she claimed that can be verified by separate testimony (i.e. Lambeth). If it’s BS, that helps assess the rest of the interview too.”

The Reverend then suggested it might have been the couple “rehearsing night before” and reiterated it’s “not legal to have your own vows.”

“I think the Archbishop needs to clarify what did or did not happen three days before,” the Vicar concluded.

Meghan shared during her tell-all interview with Oprah that she and Prince Harry secretly tied the knot days before the royal wedding. “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that,” Markle said. However, Harry interjected, saying it was the two of them with Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury.

According to the church, for a marriage to be legally binding, two or more witnesses must be present at the wedding ceremony and the public must have “unrestricted access to the building during any marriage ceremony to allow for valid objections against the marriage,” Fox News reported.

Therefore, Markle and Harry did not officially become husband and wife until days later when they exchanged their vows at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Sources close to the couple have since told Town and Country magazine the private wedding was in fact a private exchange of vows.