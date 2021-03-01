Meghan Markle Spotted Wearing Piece Of Princess Diana’s Jewelry During Oprah Interview, Spokesperson Shares Why

Meghan Markle wore a piece of Princess Diana’s jewelry during her sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, and her spokesperson has explained the reason why.

“They [the Duke and Duchess of Sussex] wanted to wear the bracelet to have (Harry’s) mother there with them during the interview,” a spokesperson for Markle told “Today” in a Monday statement. (RELATED: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry To Have ‘Intimate’ Sit-Down Interview With Oprah)

Check out the clip from Entertainment Tonight that shows off the sparkling diamond bracelet on her left wrist.

WATCH:

The duchess rep confirmed to the outlet that the bracelet Markle wore did in fact belong to the late princess. It’s also the same piece of jewelry the duke had stones removed from in order to make Markle’s engagement ring, the spokesperson told the outlet.

In the clip that has surfaced from the interview, the former “Suits” actress and her husband open up about last year and their decision to step away from their royal duties. Winfrey states that “no subject” was “off-limits.”

The piece also noted that during the interview, the member of the royal family talked about his mother and his decision to step down from his senior royal role. “You know for me, I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side,” Harry shared.

“Because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her (Princess Diana) going through this process by herself all those years ago because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we have each other,” he added.

The prime-time special will air on Mar. 7 on CBS.