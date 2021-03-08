Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ Cut Accidentally Debuts For Some HBO Max Subscribers

Some HBO Max subscribers clicked to watch “Tom and Jerry” on Monday and instead got to see an hour of Zack Snyder’s cut of “Justice League” 10 days ahead of its debut.

For unknown reasons, when users of the streaming site went to watch the animated film, they instead got to see Zack Snyder’s superhero movie, which is not due out until March 18, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

‘Justice League’ Surprises Some HBO Max Subscribers with Accidental Debut https://t.co/102y4ZfjMl — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 8, 2021

Doug Bass of Charlotte, North Carolina, alerted Twitter users of the error and told the outlet it was quite a shock. (RELATED: ‘Justice League’ Director Shares Incredible Clip Of Gal Gadot As ‘Wonder Woman’ In Teaser From Upcoming HBO Max Film)

“I just wanted to put on Tom [and] Jerry for background noise while I worked and instead I watched an hour of an amazing movie,” Bass told The Hollywood Reporter.

The report noted some subscribers were able to watch an hour of the new “Justice League” film before it was cut off and replaced with the “Tom and Jerry” movie. The outlet itself was able to access the highly anticipated film via HBO Max, sharing a tweet posted by reporter Ryan Parker, who included what looked like an opening scene screenshot from the film.

The tweet has since been deleted, and Parker later noted in a follow-up post that “Twitter sent takedown notices on behalf of Warner Bros. to those who shared screenshots.”

Twitter sent takedown notices on behalf of Warner Bros. to those who shared screenshots https://t.co/sdPFx4J5Jx — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) March 9, 2021

Snyder’s cut of “Justice League” is still set to officially debut on March 18 in four hour-long parts.