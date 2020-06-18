‘Justice League’ Director Shares Incredible Clip Of Gal Gadot As ‘Wonder Woman’ In Teaser From Upcoming HBO Max Film

“Justice League” director Zach Snyder got everyone’s attention Thursday when he posted a clip of Gal Gadot as “Wonder Woman” in upcoming film for HBO Max.

"First ever sneak peek at JL," Snyder tweeted to his hundreds of thousands of followers, along with a teaser clip featuring the 34-year-old actress. "Get ready for more at DC FanDome. @hbomax #releasethesnydercut #DCFanDome." The post was noted by Deadline magazine.

The incredible teaser clip was from his cut of the 2017 film, which he was directing but then had to back out of due to personal tragedy. Joss Whedon stepped in to complete the film, which had lackluster box office ticket sales for the DC Comics movie.

According to the outlet, the video he shared shows “Wonder Woman” star Gadot as Diana Prince apparently uncovering Darkseid, the DC supervillian.

Snyder’s cut which teams up such superheroes as Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Flash and Aquaman, was reportedly much darker and better before he had to walk away from the project.

In November the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut began surfacing online.

“Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his new-found ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy,” a description on IMDb about the 2017 film read.

“Justice League” is due to hit the streaming site in 2021 and we can hardly wait!