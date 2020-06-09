Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu Giving Back To Hometown New Orleans By Covering Rent For Families During Pandemic

Chiefs star Tyrann Mathieu is giving back to his hometown of New Orleans by covering the rent for four families.

“I’ve recently teamed up with @bleacherreport to surprise some families impacted by Covid-19 in my hometown of New Orleans with two months rent,” the Kansas City safety captioned his post on Instagram in a piece posted Tuesday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Check it out, episodes start dropping today,” he added, along with a great clip from the show.

WATCH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyrann Mathieu (@mathieu_era) on Jun 9, 2020 at 7:35am PDT

Mathieu, who is nicknamed “The Landlord,” teamed up with Zelle for the reality show, per Arrowheadpride.com.

In the four-part web series, which dropped Tuesday, the NFL player sets to help ease the financial strain on four families in New Orleans. (RELATED: Three Houston Astros Players Skipped Their Visit To The White House)

In the video posted, we see the reaction of the families during surprise Zoom calls as the Chiefs player shares the news that he’s covering their rent for one month, with Zelle matching it for a second one.

.@Mathieu_Era is coming up big for his New Orleans community ‘The Landlord’ is paying two months’ rent for a family affected by the pandemic (@Zelle) pic.twitter.com/yFQXJ6fCo9 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) June 9, 2020

According to a report by ArrowheadAddict.com:

The first episode is up now (see above) and features a family in need due to economic strife from COVID-19. A single mother of three has been given limited hours and then was recently furloughed due to working in a hospitality industry devastated by the lack of tourists from shelter-in-place measures implemented for the coronavirus. In the video, Mathieu, who turned 28 years old last month, meets the mother and her children and surprises her with the news.

Judging by their reactions in the clip, the help was most appreciated.