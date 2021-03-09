‘No Wonder They Hide Him’: Kayleigh McEnany Cites Biden Gaffes As Reason To Not Hold Press Conference

Fox News analyst and former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany cited President Joe Biden’s gaffes as “probably a good reason from a P.R. perspective” to keep him from holding a press conference.

McEnany appeared alongside host Sean Hannity on Monday night’s “Hannity” and discussed the difference in which Biden and former President Donald Trump addressed the media as president. (RELATED: The White House Won’t Let Biden Hold A Press Conference — But Here’s Jen Psaki On Her Love Of Breakfast For Dinner!)

“You worked with a president that talked to the press a lot, often giving you half the day off, you’d still be working obviously, but he would be doing the talking to the media. Did so quite often and quite regularly, more than any modern president that I can think of,” Hannity began.

He went on to say that Biden has yet to hold a formal press conference and has taken longer to do so than “any newly, quote, ‘elected president in modern history.'” He then asked McEnany if she thought they were “trying to hide him from the American people.”

“There’s no doubt about it. They hid him from the American people during the entirety of the election. They check the box every few months when, finally, a left-wing network piped up and said ‘wait, Joe hasn’t taken questions in X number of days.’ They’d check the box and move on, and that’s what they’ll do this month,” McEnany responded.

She explained that she “didn’t have to do daily briefings” because the country heard directly from Trump “on his way to Marine One” or “at the White House podium.” She added that she often had to run back off of Air Force One because he would be taking questions from reporters “for a third time” in a day.

“That is transparency, and Joe promised that but is giving us nothing of the sort, and now we see why … He forgot the name of the Pentagon and his own defense secretary, so no wonder they hide him. It’s probably a good strategy from a P.R. perspective,” McEnany concluded.

She referenced an instance in a Monday speech when Biden appeared to forget the name of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, adding to a long list of gaffes he’s made in recent years.

Biden has gone nearly 50 days without holding a solo press conference since taking office on Jan. 20. White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said that he will hold a press conference before the end of the month.