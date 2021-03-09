Editorial

Nick Chubb Denies Taking Money While Playing For Georgia

Former Georgia running back Nick Chubb has denied allegations that he was paid to play football for the Bulldogs.

Chubb was accused of taking money to return to the Bulldogs and play for Kirby Smart instead of going pro in a viral audio recording of high school coach Rush Propst. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The school is currently investigating the allegations.

Monday night, the Cleveland Browns running back denied the allegation on Twitter and tweeted, “If i needed money i would have went pro #fakenews.”

As I said from the moment the alleged audio of Propst surfaced on Twitter, this situation is going to get incredibly ugly. It’s going to get bad.

We all know some players take money while playing college. It’s just the way it is, but Propst named Chubb and a dollar amount.

Now there’s a denial on the record.

At this point, here’s how I would assume this situation plays out. Georgia will investigate, the NCAA will investigate and they will probably look to see if there are unusual financial records.

Of course, nobody who has left Georgia has any obligation to comply, and they shouldn’t. That means without a smoking gun, it’ll just be more ammo for SEC fans and not much more.

Welcome to the world of college football. It’s absolute anarchy.