Nick Chubb Denies Taking Money While Playing For Georgia

Former Georgia running back Nick Chubb has denied allegations that he was paid to play football for the Bulldogs.

Chubb was accused of taking money to return to the Bulldogs and play for Kirby Smart instead of going pro in a viral audio recording of high school coach Rush Propst.

The school is currently investigating the allegations.

High school football coach Rush Propst appears to be on an audio recording accusing Georgia coach Kirby Smart of paying players six figures to play for the Bulldogs. In the recording, he names a specific player and specific payment amounts. pic.twitter.com/w5BBIPTeuM — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 7, 2021

Monday night, the Cleveland Browns running back denied the allegation on Twitter and tweeted, “If i needed money i would have went pro #fakenews.”

If i needed money i would have went pro #fakenews — Nick Chubb (@NickChubb21) March 8, 2021

As I said from the moment the alleged audio of Propst surfaced on Twitter, this situation is going to get incredibly ugly. It’s going to get bad.

We all know some players take money while playing college. It’s just the way it is, but Propst named Chubb and a dollar amount.

Now there’s a denial on the record.

UGA compliance investigates Rush Propst’s allegations https://t.co/obcf6wXETw — AJC Sports (@AJCsports) March 8, 2021

At this point, here’s how I would assume this situation plays out. Georgia will investigate, the NCAA will investigate and they will probably look to see if there are unusual financial records.

Of course, nobody who has left Georgia has any obligation to comply, and they shouldn’t. That means without a smoking gun, it’ll just be more ammo for SEC fans and not much more.

Welcome to the world of college football. It’s absolute anarchy.