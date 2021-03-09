Editorial

POLL: 77.7% Of People Think Dak Prescott’s Deal Is Bad For The Dallas Cowboys

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

People aren’t too impressed with Dak Prescott’s new deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

Shockwaves were sent through the NFL late Monday night when Prescott agreed to a four-year deal worth up to $160 million with the Cowboys. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Prescott will receive $126 million guaranteed over the life of the deal.

I asked people on Twitter if they thought the Cowboys had made a bad or good deal, and the results weren’t close. Of the 799 voters, 77.7% voted that it was a bad deal.

I wish I could say these results shock me, but they don’t. Not one bit, and I’m sure most of you reading this agree.

I think the Cowboys way overpaid for Prescott’s services. $126 million guaranteed over four years is outrageous.

 

He’s simply not worth that kind of money. The dude has won a single playoff game, and we’re now treating him like he’s Russell Wilson.

I have a feeling the Cowboys will look back at this deal and regret it at a high level. I hope I’m wrong, but I’m not holding my breath. I think the Cowboys got cooked on this one.