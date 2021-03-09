POLL: 77.7% Of People Think Dak Prescott’s Deal Is Bad For The Dallas Cowboys

People aren’t too impressed with Dak Prescott’s new deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

Shockwaves were sent through the NFL late Monday night when Prescott agreed to a four-year deal worth up to $160 million with the Cowboys. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Prescott will receive $126 million guaranteed over the life of the deal.

Cowboys are giving Dak Prescott a four-year, $160 million deal, including a record $126 million guaranteed, source tells ESPN. The first three years average $42 million per year. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2021

I asked people on Twitter if they thought the Cowboys had made a bad or good deal, and the results weren’t close. Of the 799 voters, 77.7% voted that it was a bad deal.

The Dallas Cowboys have given Dak Prescott a $160 million extension, according to @AdamSchefter. He’ll get $126 million guaranteed. Is this a good deal or a bad deal for Dallas? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 9, 2021

I wish I could say these results shock me, but they don’t. Not one bit, and I’m sure most of you reading this agree.

I think the Cowboys way overpaid for Prescott’s services. $126 million guaranteed over four years is outrageous.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dak Prescott (@_4dak)

He’s simply not worth that kind of money. The dude has won a single playoff game, and we’re now treating him like he’s Russell Wilson.

From @GMFB: The #Cowboys got it done, beating the deadline and locking in their franchise QB. All the details on Dak Prescott’s monster deal ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/zrrLbVBLjs — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2021

I have a feeling the Cowboys will look back at this deal and regret it at a high level. I hope I’m wrong, but I’m not holding my breath. I think the Cowboys got cooked on this one.