REPORT: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Gets A $160 Million Deal

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has reportedly agreed to a monster deal.

According to Adam Schefter, Prescott and the Cowboys have agreed on a four-year deal worth a staggering $160 million.

Prescott will get $126 million guaranteed, which is a record.

Cowboys are giving Dak Prescott a four-year, $160 million deal, including a record $126 million guaranteed, source tells ESPN. The first three years average $42 million per year. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2021

Well, the biggest contract situation in the NFL over the past 18 months has finally come to an end. Dak Prescott has his long term deal, and he got paid!

Taking home a record $126 million in guaranteed money is no joke at all. That’s a whole lot of Busch Light cases for the common man!

At the same time, I can’t help but feel this is a stupid deal from Jerry Jones and the Cowboys. Dak Prescott hasn’t done a ton in his career outside of one playoff win.

Now, he’s on a deal worth $160 million. That’s a whole lot of cabbage for a guy without a huge resume.

Will he justify the deal? Only time will tell, but he’s locked in!