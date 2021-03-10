Les Miles Receives Almost $2 Million Settlement After Leaving Kansas

Les Miles received a substantial payday in his settlement with Kansas.

Miles and Kansas "mutually" agreed to go their separate ways after an investigation from 2013 into the coach's behavior at LSU surfaced.

The national champion was accused of inappropriate conduct with students, but was cleared of having any sexual contact with them, according to documents obtained by USA Today.

The University of Kansas and Les Miles have mutually agreed to part ways effective immediately. More ➝ https://t.co/hPHNhZuRQs pic.twitter.com/tIcUMPdGCU — Kansas Jayhawks (@KUAthletics) March 9, 2021

According to his settlement with the Jayhawks, Miles will still receive almost $2 million as part of the separation agreement.

The two sides have also agreed to not sue each other.

Per Les Miles’ settlement agreement with Kansas, he’s paid almost $2 million and the sides won’t sue each other. There’s also a non-disparagement clause, if you’re wondering why last night’s statement didn’t mention the LSU investigation. pic.twitter.com/MNpfoHYTe0 — Chris Vannini ???? (@ChrisVannini) March 9, 2021

Not a bad final payday for Miles from Kansas. Paying Miles a couple million dollars instead of firing him for cause is a lot easier for everyone involved.

I’m not sure Kansas had the grounds to fire him for cause seeing as how the reports of misconduct came when he was at LSU back in 2013.

That means there would have been a very ugly court battle, which neither side wants.

The 2013 internal investigation into Les Miles has been released. In it, he is accused of kissing a female student twice, texting many, taking them to his condo alone and making them uncomfortable. Still waiting to see the report, but USA Today has ithttps://t.co/8b46LrGDWr — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) March 4, 2021

So, to avoid that situation, Kansas is going to pay him a couple million dollars and that’ll be the end of that. It’ll be interesting to see if Miles ever coaches again. As a betting man, I’d say he absolutely won’t.