Les Miles Receives Almost $2 Million Settlement After Leaving Kansas

STILLWATER, OK - NOVEMBER 16: Head Coach Les Miles of the Kansas Jayhawks watches his team warm up before a game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on November 16, 2019 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

(Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Les Miles received a substantial payday in his settlement with Kansas.

Miles and Kansas “mutually” agreed to go their separate ways after an investigation from 2013 into the coach’s behavior at LSU surfaced. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The national champion was accused of inappropriate conduct with students, but was cleared of having any sexual contact with them, according to documents obtained by USA Today.

According to his settlement with the Jayhawks, Miles will still receive almost $2 million as part of the separation agreement.

The two sides have also agreed to not sue each other.

Not a bad final payday for Miles from Kansas. Paying Miles a couple million dollars instead of firing him for cause is a lot easier for everyone involved.

I’m not sure Kansas had the grounds to fire him for cause seeing as how the reports of misconduct came when he was at LSU back in 2013.

That means there would have been a very ugly court battle, which neither side wants.

So, to avoid that situation, Kansas is going to pay him a couple million dollars and that’ll be the end of that. It’ll be interesting to see if Miles ever coaches again. As a betting man, I’d say he absolutely won’t.