Les Miles And Kansas ‘Have Mutually Agreed To Part Ways’

Les Miles is no longer the head football coach of the Kansas Jayhawks.

The university announced that the two sides "have mutually agreed to part ways" after Miles was placed on leave after allegations of misconduct surfaced from his days at LSU.

You can read the full statement below.

The University of Kansas and Les Miles have mutually agreed to part ways effective immediately. More ➝ https://t.co/hPHNhZuRQs pic.twitter.com/tIcUMPdGCU — Kansas Jayhawks (@KUAthletics) March 9, 2021

Miles was placed on leave following a 2013 investigation into his behavior at LSU being made public. The national champion coach was accused of text female students, making them feel uncomfortable at times, taking some to his condo and allegedly trying to kiss a female student on multiple occasions and allegedly suggesting a female student go to his hotel, according to a report from USA Today.

The former LSU and Kansas coach was cleared of having any sexual contact with students while at LSU in the same 2013 investigation.

The 2013 internal investigation into Les Miles has been released. In it, he is accused of kissing a female student twice, texting many, taking them to his condo alone and making them uncomfortable. Still waiting to see the report, but USA Today has ithttps://t.co/8b46LrGDWr — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) March 4, 2021

As soon as Miles was placed on leave, I said his days were numbered. Once a coach gets placed on leave, he rarely comes back.

Now, just a few days after being sidelined, Miles and the Jayhawks have decided to go their separate ways. I would love to know how these conversations played out and how mutual it really was.

Breaking: Kansas and Les Miles have “mutually agreed to part ways effective immediately,” the school announced. pic.twitter.com/FpLqUAdtic — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 9, 2021

Now, we’ll wait to see if Miles ever coaches P5 football again. I’m guessing the answer to that is no. If Kansas won’t even have him, then I’m not sure anyone else will be interested.