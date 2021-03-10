Matthew McConaughey Weighs Texas Governor Run: ‘It’s A True Consideration’

Matthew McConaughey said on a podcast Wednesday he is considering running for governor of Texas, his home state.

The Oscar-winning actor hinted at a potential gubernatorial run during a segment of The Balanced Voice podcast hosted by Crime Stoppers of Houston. When podcast host Rania Mankarious brought up whether running for governor could be his next leadership role, McConaughey answered, “It’s a true consideration.”

“I’m looking into now again, what is my leadership role?” he added. “Because I do think I have some things to teach and share, and what is my role? What’s my category in my next chapter of life that I’m going into?”

McConaughey was previously asked about his political aspirations last November during an interview with radio talk show host Hugh Hewitt. He did not provide a definitive answer on whether he planned to run for governor but expressed concerns about the current state of politics.

“I don’t know. I mean, that wouldn’t be up to me. It would be up to the people more than it would me,” McConaughey told Hewitt. “Look, politics seems to be a broken business to me right now. And when politics redefines its purpose, I could be a hell of a lot more interested.” (RELATED: Matthew McConaughey Rips The ‘Far Left’ For Their Attitude Towards 50% Of America)

Around the same time, McConaughey told “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert he had “no plans” to run for governor during a November 2020 appearance on the show.

Rumors about McConaughey’s entry into politics swirled after he announced a disaster relief campaign to assist Texans affected by last month’s winter freeze, which left around 4 million residents without electricity or water for several days.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has faced scrutiny for his response to the natural disaster, as well as his decision to end the state’s mask mandate earlier this month. Abbott will be running for reelection to a third term in office in 2022.