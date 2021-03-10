Notre Dame Beats Wake Forest In The ACC Tournament On An Awesome Buzzer Beater

Notre Dame’s March Madness hopes are still alive after an 80-77 Tuesday night win over Wake Forest.

In the final moments of the game, Fighting Irish player Trey Wertz heaved up a three at the buzzer to secure the win.

Watch the awesome moment unfold below.

In case you were wondering how the rest of the team responded, they did exactly what you’d expect. They went absolutely crazy.

This @NDmbb bench player absolutely decked his teammate after their game winner ???????? pic.twitter.com/Vi5OLgzCy0 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 10, 2021

This is what March is all about, folks! This is why we play the game. Notre Dame is terrible and shouldn’t be getting any attention.

Yet, their tournament chances are still alive after beating Wake Forest in the ACC tournament.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Notre Dame Basketball (@ndmbb)

Of course, they still have to run the table in order to get into the dance, but they’re at least alive. That’s all you can ask for right now!

All you can do is earn the right to play 40 more minutes of basketball!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Notre Dame Basketball (@ndmbb)

Now, Notre Dame has a date Wednesday night against UNC. Odds are their season is coming to an end, but at least they have this awesome moment.