The Big 10 Has 10 Teams Making March Madness In ESPN’s Latest Bracketology Projections

The Big 10’s grip on March Madness has tightened in ESPN’s latest bracketology projections.

The new projections from Joe Lunardi dropped Tuesday morning, and the B1G currently has 10 teams in the field. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, you read that correctly. More than 70% of the conference is expected to be playing in March Madness.

Michigan, Illinois, Ohio State, Iowa, Purdue, Wisconsin, Maryland, Rutgers, Indiana and Minnesota are all in the field as of this moment.

The gap between the Big 10 and the rest of America is truly a sight to behold. We might not have the best overall team in America, but I’m not sure we’ve ever seen a deeper conference.

Again, north of 70% of the conference would be in March Madness if the tournament happened today.

To make matters even more interesting, four teams with losing records in conference play are expected to get in.

That’s a testament to how challenging it is to win in the B1G. There are no easy games!

I can’t wait for the tournament to start. People love to hate on the B1G, but you can’t hate on the facts. We’re the best conference in America, and there’s no close second.