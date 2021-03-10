‘Spend More Time With My Opinions’: Piers Morgan Says He Still Doesn’t Believe Meghan Markle After Leaving Show

British broadcaster Piers Morgan doubled down on his comments Wednesday morning that he still does not believe the statements Meghan Markle made during her Sunday interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview,” the former British television host tweeted.” I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions.”

His tweet included a picture and quote from former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill. The quote said, “Some people’s idea of free speech is that they are free to say what they like, but if anyone says anything back, that is an outrage.”

More than 41,000 people complained to the U.K. media regulator Ofcom after Morgan said Monday on “Good Morning Britain” that he does not believe Markle’s statement about her mental health, Variety reported. Morgan had stormed off the set of the show after Alex Beresford criticized him for his comments.

Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, said she had contemplated suicide while at the Royal Place. "I just didn't want to be alive anymore."

A few hours after doubling down on his Wednesday comments, Morgan tweeted, “BREAKING NEWS: Good Morning Britain beat BBC Breakfast in the ratings for the first time. My work is done.”