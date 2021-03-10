Watch Morgan Freeman In The Trailer For ‘Vanquish’

Morgan Freeman’s new movie “Vanquish” looks interesting.

The plot of the film with Freeman and Ruby Rose, according to the trailer’s YouTube description: “A mother, Victoria, is trying to put her dark past as a Russian drug courier behind her, but retired cop Damon forces Victoria to do his bidding by holding her daughter hostage.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the trailer, a lot of bodies are going to hit the ground.

I’ll be honest with all of you, I wasn’t feeling the trailer for the first half of it. In fact, I thought it looked really bad.

I wasn’t sold at all. For a guy like Morgan Freeman, I expect a lot better.

Then, the second half of the trailer started playing and I kind of started feeling more optimistic about the film. A daughter is kidnapped by a sinister guy, and a woman has to tap into her old skills in order to save her.

It’s not the most original story, but that doesn’t mean it’ll be bad. It’s more or less a similar plot to “Man on Fire,” and that movie was outstanding.

Hopefully, the second half of the trailer is a better sign of things to come. You can start watching “Vanquish” April 23!